Michael J. Taborne
Vestal - Michael J. Taborne, 89 formerly of Vestal, NY passed away on Wednesday April 29th after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mary C. Devaney Taborne, who died in 2014.
Born in Mayfield, PA and raised in Jermyn, PA he was the son of the late Joseph and Julia Dribnack Taborne. Mike was a veteran of the US Air Force, having served from 1951 to 1954. He was employed by IBM from 1964 until 1991. Before retirement, Mike enjoyed golf, bowling, horseshoes, fun times at Newton Lake in Pennsylvania and always an ice cold Budweiser. After retirement he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially birthdays and sporting events involving his grandchildren. "Papa" took great pride in his lawn care and always an ice cold Budweiser. He would ask, "how about a cold one" then tell you it was the "Bud" that kept him going this long.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of United Methodists Homes, Hilltop Campus, Sun Unit for their care & compassion over the past 3 years. They would also like to extend a special thank you to Wilson Hospital for their exceptional care during these unprecedented and difficult times.
Mike is survived by his daughter: Margaret Hooker; his son: Michael Taborne, Jr. and his wife Amy; four grandchildren: Ryan Hooker, Julie Hooker, Brian Taborne and Kyle Taborne; a sister: Johanna Parker and her husband Richard; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son-in-law: Joseph Hooker.
Due to public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill, PA. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc., 55 Lincoln Avenue, Carbondale, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Veteran Administration at www.volunteer.va.gov/apps/VolunteerNow/
