Michael Jabo Jr.
Vestal - Michael Jabo Jr. 88 fell asleep in the Lord on Thursday afternoon, February 7, 2019 at his home.
He is survived by his partner of twenty-eight years, Carole Dickinson of Vestal, two nieces, Laura (Carl) Wright and Martha (John) Gerty, nephew, Joseph (Lori) Pilotti of CO, his grandchildren, Shahan Islam of CT and Dr. Salim Islam of CA.
Michael was a graduate of Binghamton High School. For a year he attended Triple Cities College in Endicott which became SUNY Binghamton. He was recognized as a founding member of SUNY by President, Dr. Lois DeFleur. He then went to the Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, NY, where he earned his degree in engineering. He travelled the world with the Merchant Marine ships for many years. He left shipping to return to study to receive his master's in business administration from Syracuse University. He then joined the management group at Bethlehem Steel Company, Bethlehem, PA and was assigned to their branch in Quincy, MA to manage the building of ships. During this time, he also attended evening classes at Harvard and M.I.T. Universities. He was then transferred to the Baltimore office of Bethlehem Steel. While in Baltimore, he also served in the Navy Reserves and spent weekends on ship duty travelling to South America and the Panama Canal. By taking night classes, he continued his education, attaining his Juris Doctorate Degree from the University of Baltimore Law School. He later worked for and retired from the Military Sea Lift Command in Bayonne, NJ as a naval Architect Engineer.
He then returned to Binghamton and took classes at Binghamton University in swimming, golf, Russian, Ukrainian and outdoor pursuits.
He volunteered as an usher for concerts at Binghamton University Anderson Center, a marshall for Dick's Open on the 18th hole, and for the Legal Aid Society of Broome County. He was a member of the Binghamton University Chorus led by Professor Bruce Borton and a former member of the St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Church Choir led by Michael Soroka. He also was an Admission Field Representative college representative for the Merchant Marine Academy at many College Days in Binghamton for many years.
He loved cars and owned a 1961 Cadillac and a 1953 Triumph TR3. He has been a member of the Southern Tier Antique Car Club and the British Car Club. He was also a member of the Woodrow Wilson Alumni Association.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, February 23rd, at 10am at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton, with the Very Rev. Ilya Gotlinsky, pastor of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Cemetery at the convenience of family in the spring.
Kindly share your reflections of Michael on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019