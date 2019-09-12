Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street,
Endwell, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Family
3600 Phyllis Street
Endwell, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Matthews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John Matthews


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael John Matthews Obituary
Michael John Matthews

Formerly of Endicott - Michael John Matthews, 56, unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack in his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Michael was born on March 9, 1963 in Johnson City, New York to his beloved parents, Madeline and Daniel Mathews. Michael graduated from Union-Endicott High School and attended SUNY Broome Community College. Michael went on to serve in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. Michael ensured a career with the United Parcel Service where he worked for the past 30 years.

Michael loved playing baseball as an adolescent in the Endicott and Maine-Endwell Little Leagues. He considered the players and coaches like his family. Michael enjoyed ocean fishing and loved his annual family trips to Ocean City, Maryland. Michael was a devoted New York Jets fan.

Michael was preceded by and welcomed to his heavenly home by his grandparents, Helen and William Kostun, Josephine Tanner and William Matthews; his Uncle Bill Kostun, his Aunt Lorraine Matthews and his cousin Kelly LaBare. Michael is survived by his daughter, Amber Brooks; his parents, Madeline and Daniel Matthews; his two sisters, Debbie (Keven) Loveland and Sherry Matthews; his brother Daniel Matthews; his niece Karlie Loveland, his nephew Ryan Loveland; his aunts; Aunt Nancy (Gene) LaBare, Aunt Lucille (Nick) DeBlasio, Aunt Helen Kostun and many other relatives.

A special thanks to Michael's cousin, Kimberly M. Kostun-Senape and Michael's best friends, Dave and Angie Adams for all their support during this difficult time.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on September 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, New York. The family will receive friends and family at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, followed by military honors. A private burial will be held at a later date for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, New York 13706 (https://mercyhousesoutherntier.com/donate.html) or The Kelly LaBare Scholarship, Union Endicott School District, Attention: Sue Reif, 1100 East Main Street, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now