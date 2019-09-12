|
|
Michael John Matthews
Formerly of Endicott - Michael John Matthews, 56, unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack in his home in Jacksonville, Florida.
Michael was born on March 9, 1963 in Johnson City, New York to his beloved parents, Madeline and Daniel Mathews. Michael graduated from Union-Endicott High School and attended SUNY Broome Community College. Michael went on to serve in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged. Michael ensured a career with the United Parcel Service where he worked for the past 30 years.
Michael loved playing baseball as an adolescent in the Endicott and Maine-Endwell Little Leagues. He considered the players and coaches like his family. Michael enjoyed ocean fishing and loved his annual family trips to Ocean City, Maryland. Michael was a devoted New York Jets fan.
Michael was preceded by and welcomed to his heavenly home by his grandparents, Helen and William Kostun, Josephine Tanner and William Matthews; his Uncle Bill Kostun, his Aunt Lorraine Matthews and his cousin Kelly LaBare. Michael is survived by his daughter, Amber Brooks; his parents, Madeline and Daniel Matthews; his two sisters, Debbie (Keven) Loveland and Sherry Matthews; his brother Daniel Matthews; his niece Karlie Loveland, his nephew Ryan Loveland; his aunts; Aunt Nancy (Gene) LaBare, Aunt Lucille (Nick) DeBlasio, Aunt Helen Kostun and many other relatives.
A special thanks to Michael's cousin, Kimberly M. Kostun-Senape and Michael's best friends, Dave and Angie Adams for all their support during this difficult time.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on September 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis Street, Endwell, New York. The family will receive friends and family at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m, followed by military honors. A private burial will be held at a later date for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mercy House, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, New York 13706 (https://mercyhousesoutherntier.com/donate.html) or The Kelly LaBare Scholarship, Union Endicott School District, Attention: Sue Reif, 1100 East Main Street, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019