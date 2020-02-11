|
|
Michael K. Hinkley
Lanesboro, PA - Michael Keigwin Hinkley, 50, went to meet his Lord while sleeping peacefully on February 9, 2020. He is the son of Dr. Alan J. and Nancy Hinkley. He is survived by his fiancé Terrie Brown; his beloved daughter, Kathyrn Grace "Gracey" Hinkley; step-son, Garrett Decker; his brothers and sisters-in-laws, Alan J. (Maria) and Jonathan D. (Jessica) Hinkley; his nephews, Matthew, Joshua, Duncan (his Godson) and Grayson; and his niece, Kiera. Mike was a graduate of Blue Ridge High School in New Milford, PA and Delhi Community College in Delhi, NY. He was employed as a refrigeration technician for ABC Refrigeration in Syracuse, NY. He was also a past owner of Jack-A-Harts in New Milford, PA. He was a past Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge 338 in Hallstead, PA. He was a 5 varsity letterman in high school. He loved his sports, including golf, shooting clay pigeons with Gracey, snowmobiling, and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid Dolphin and Syracuse fan. Mike helped coach several youth teams and enjoyed helping young athletes. His great love was watching Garrett play baseball, basketball, and football. His great love however, was watching his daughter "Gracey" play soccer, basketball, volleyball and travel softball. Mike was a friend to all and was always willing to lend a helpful hand. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church, Hallstead, PA. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Conklin Raiders Fastpitch & Inc., Memo: Mike Hinkley Memorial, c/o Romney Shelepak, 20 Larchmont Road, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020