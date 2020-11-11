Michael L. Pankowitz Jr.



Endicott - Michael L. Pankowitz Jr. 68, passed away November 9, 2020 with his devoted dad by his side. He was predeceased by his mother Pauline. He is survived by his father Michael Sr., wife Mary; as well as an extended family and friends. Mikey liked to watch and collect movies, play video games, and his favorite thing to do was watch the Price is Right. At his request there will be no services. Mikey will be buried in Hawleyton Cemetery with his family. Arrangements are with the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC.









