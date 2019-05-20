Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Michael Lane Obituary
Michael Lane

Vestal - Michael P. Lane 56 of Vestal N.Y., passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Hospice care. He was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Helen Lane. He is survived by two brothers Thomas Jr and Stephen, and a sister Mary. He is also survived by two nephews, Bradford Lane and Harry Lane and a niece Sophia Lane. A service will be held Wednesday at 1:00 at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, N.Y. Burial will be in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home at 12:00 pm until service time at 1:00 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 20 to May 21, 2019
