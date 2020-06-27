Michael Lee Clark



Michael Lee Clark passed away at home on June 23, 2020. He was born January 27, 1967, in Johnson City. He is predeceased by his father Earl Clark, brother Kenneth Clark, and nice Crystal Meyer. He is survived by his wife Brendi Clark of Port Crane, his mother and stepfather, Pauline and Alan Davidson of Port Crane, his sister and husband Linda and Daniel Meyer, and their four children, Michael and Dusten of Tennessee, Nicole and Joe Isaacs of Sherburne (and children), Jeremiah Clark (and son and daughter) of Sherburne. Michael is also survived by his nephews, David and Dennis Clark of North Carolina; as well as his special friends Brian and Rick of Chenango Forks, and several friends too many to mention. Michael was in the Sea Cadets at an early age and later joined the Navy. In recent years, he has been doing landscaping and has been a commercial fisherman in Maine and Long Island. He came to upper New York and has been an experienced auto mechanic. Michael loved the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. He was always ready to help anyone. Funeral and viewing were held June 26, 2020, at J.F Rice Funeral Home, Main Street, Johnson City. Michael will be laid to rest Monday, June 29, 2020, at 1 p.m at Port Crane Cemetery with his father, brother and niece.



