Michael (Bruce) McDaniel

Binghamton - Michael (Bruce) McDaniel, 64, of Binghamton passed away on September 1, 2020 at Wilson Hospital. He was predeceased by his brothers Brian, Bradley, Billy, Brett. He is survived by his mother Lillian Foster; sisters Melissa Lowman, Leilani Lowman; brothers J.J. Lowman, George Lowman. He was a veteran of the Marines. He was a Truck Driver for over 17 years and most recently worked at Binghamton General Hospital. He enjoyed being outdoors, walking and had a passion for photography. At the request of the family there will be no services.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
