Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Genegantslet Golf Club
Greene, NY
1942 - 2019
Michael McNeal

Syracuse - Michael "Mike" Herrington McNeal passed at the Syracuse Veterans Medical Center on July 9, 2019. He was 77 years old.

Mike was born on June 3, 1942 in Schenectady, NY to his parents, Harold and Viola McNeal. He graduated from Hope College and married Marie Wigfield in 1965. After serving in the Army, Mike owned C.Y. Cushman Fence Company. Before retiring he sold the business and worked for Universal Fence Company. Mike volunteered in the community with various youth sports organizations and as an AHL off-ice official. He was a volunteer with the local Rotary and Jaycees, and served as a board member with Mended Hearts. Mike loved golfing with his wife and friends, and genuinely enjoyed everyone he met.

Mike is survived by his wife, Marie; sons Sean (Josie) and Jay (Kelli); niece Abigail (John Harris); nephews, Steven and Jonathan; and grandchildren, Darian, Luke, Donovan, and Matthew; and a host of long-time friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, William McNeal.

Mike will be celebrated on July 21, 2019, noon to 3 p.m., at Genegantslet Golf Club in Greene, NY.

Memorial contributions can be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 14, 2019
