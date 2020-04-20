|
Michael N. Hochdoerfer
Vestal - Michael N. Hochdoerfer, a computer engineer and life-long resident of Vestal, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 12, 2020 from many complications associated with diabetes at the age of 58, at Albany Medical Center. Mike is survived by his mother Joyce, wife Juanita, daughter Elaina, brother Glenn, sister in law Deanna and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father George.
Mike was born on October 24, 1961, to George and Joyce Hochdoerfer. He graduated from Vestal High School in 1979 and attended Broome Community College and graduated in 1981, with an Associates Degree in Science, Electrical Engineering Technology. Mike started his long career at IBM Owego in 1981. While working, he received a High Honors Bachelor's Degree of Technology from Binghamton University and a Masters Degree of Computer Engineering from Syracuse University. He had worked at Lockheed Martin as a Hardware Engineer (Senior Staff) for 38 years. Mike was an exceptional engineer, focusing on board, firmware and systems design. He solved some of the hardest problems, was a qualified architect and received three patents.
On May 18, 1991, he married Juanita Anderson and several years later adopted their beautiful daughter born May 15, 2007. Mike was a devoted father, liked golf, played video games, played board games with his family and loved playing the occasional poker game with his childhood friends. He also loved his dog, Abigail who he found comfort with her when he wasn't feeling well. Mike was a humble man and loved helping friends and family. He was a spiritual man and believed in a higher being. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family and all who knew him. I would like to thank the staff at Wilson CVICU and Albany Medical Center for their exceptional care of Michael.
Due to COVID-19, there will no calling hours, just family at the cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in Michael's name with American Diabetes Association.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020