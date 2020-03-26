|
Michael P. Heslin
Binghamton - Michael Paul "Mike" "Maux" Heslin, age 84, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Ann ("Bubba") Massey; son Joseph (Christine); son Garrison "Garry Owen"; sister Mary Patricia Fox and brother Thomas (Mary) Heslin; grandchildren Nathan, Ryan and Hannah Massey, and many nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary (Cooney) Heslin; brothers James "Red" Heslin, Robert Heslin, Eugene "Tunney" Heslin, sisters Eileen McNamara and Kathleen Hahn Collett.
Mike was a proud 1954 graduate of St. Patrick's Academy in Binghamton, and attended St. Peter's College in Jersey City NJ. He enlisted in the Navy and served from 1955 - 1959. Most of his working life was spent in Binghamton. In 1990, he relocated to Texas where he was ordained as a Deacon for the Diocese of Tyler, serving at Christ the King Catholic Church in Kilgore, TX. He was an active member in the Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians for many years. Mike loved to write and contributed numerous articles and letters to the Hibernian Digest, his parish newsletter, and the Binghamton Press-Sun Bulletin. He especially loved Irish music and culture. Mike had an eye for photography and spent many hours taking photos of sporting events in Broome County. Services will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City NY with full military honors.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020