Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
607-724-1415
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. James Catholic Church
147 Main Street
Johnson City, NY
Binghamton - Michael Rosics IV, 28, of Binghamton. Our beloved son was released from his struggle and deep pain on Friday, March 29, 2019. He is survived by; his ever loving parents, Michael Rosics III and Laura Rosics; his brothers and best friends, Christian, Matthew and his wife Amy and their children Jeremy and Sophia, whom Michael adored), and his little sister and Mentor, Catherine Rosics. Michael also leaves behind his loving grandparents, John and Josephine Chapman and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Michael had the ability to make everyone he knew laugh with his great sense of humor. He loved the peace and serenity of long hikes in the woods. He enjoyed fishing and "hunting" but never had the heart to actually shoot anything. He enjoyed physical fitness and competitive boxing. Everyone who loved Michael will miss his long, warm hugs. Our hearts will be forever broken for our precious son. Rest in peace our sweet boy, in the arms of God our Father and our holy Blessed Mother Mary.

A Funeral Mass will be offered 9:30 am Thursday April 4, 2019 at St. James Catholic Church located at 147 Main Street, Johnson City, NY. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Savage-DeMarco Funeral Service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2019
