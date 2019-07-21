|
Michael S. Santore
Owego, New York - Michael Santore, 72, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by his family at home. Michael was predeceased by his father, Anselm Santore. He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Peg Santore; three children and their spouses, Michael Santore, Tammy and Bill Elsner, Matt and Sarah; four grandchildren, Autumn, Kimber, Jaxon, Isla; his mother, Willie Santore; sister and brother-in-law, Jacquelyn and James Roberts; brother and sister-in-law, William and Pam Santore; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael along with his partner/son, Michael II, own and operate Michael Santore Insurance. Michael will be remembered as a beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego, NY with the Revs. Darryl Reynolds and Lenny Jackson, officiating. Burial will follow in the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Michael's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 21, 2019