Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Michael T. Conway Obituary
Michael T. Conway

Richford - Michael T. Conway 72, passed away on Sept. 13, 2019. Mike is survived by his loving companion and best friend of 37 years, Carol French, his children: Patrick (Beth) Conway and Karen (Joe Gorsline) Gordinier; his sister and brother-in-law: Kathleen and Jeffrey Kennedy and their son Ryan (Joanne); Carol's children, whom he loved as his own: Jody, Joe, Betty, Chad; his grandchildren: Samantha, Zachary, Veronica, Keith, John; 9 great grandchildren; several cousins including his special cousin Joanne Carpenter and his best friend George Hoffmier.

Mike was predeceased by his parents Thomas and June Conway, his son Paul A. Conway and the mother of his children Mary Harbst Conway.

Mike was an Alumnus of Newark Valley High School, Class of '66 and a retired employee of BorgWarner, Ithaca.

He loved his family, pikin' on people and had a passion for the outdoors. In his teens he began trapping and continued to enjoy hunting and camping (especially in the Adirondacks) all of his life. With his cameras, he captured many of his adventures and beautiful pictures of nature and wildlife. He was a former member of the Rod and Gun Club, Richford and the NRA. If you did not know Mike (but almost everyone in Richford did!) you might have thought he could be a little grouchy at times. Truth be known….he was a cudley Teddy Bear with a huge heart and he will be greatly missed.

A time of visitation and sharing of memories will be held on Tuesday, Sept 17 from 11 am until 1 pm at the MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Richford. Memorials may kindly be directed to the American Diabetes Assoc. in memory of Michael T. Conway. Memories and condolences may also be written in Mike's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 16, 2019
