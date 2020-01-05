Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael T. Myers


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael T. Myers Obituary
Michael T. Myers

Binghamton - Michael T. Myers 61 of Binghamton, NY passed away January 3, 2020. Born on March 6, 1958 in Kingston, NY, Michael was predeceased by his parents Thomas and Alice Myers. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Myers; daughters Tarah Myers, Michelle Myers and son Morgan Myers; brother Bill Myers; as well as a large extended family on both sides. He loved his family 1st, and music 2nd. He had friends from all walks of life, and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 until 7pm on Thursday at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. "No matter where you go, there you are."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now