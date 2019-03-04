|
|
Michael Telatnik
- - Michael Telatnik entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 1, 2019, his 94th birthday at Willow Point Nursing Home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Wasil and Julia (Butchko) Telatnik, his sisters, Julia Major and Mary Desko and his brother, John Telatnik. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth (Carros) Telatnik, his sisters-in-law, Irene Bealo, Loretta Flint, and Catherine Armato; his brothers-in-law, Casimer (Eileen) Carros, John Carros; nieces and nephews including two special nieces Colleen (Grant) Rought and Jean (Dennis) Hrehor.
He was a salesman for Botnick and Ken Wilson Chevrolet. He was a Navy veteran of WWII.
The Very Rev. Ilya Gotlinsky will offer a funeral service on Tuesday at 7pm at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect Street, Binghamton, where the family will receive friends 4-7pm prior to the service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the spring.
The family would like to express their thanks to the nurses and staff at the Willow Point Nursing Home for their excellent care given to Michael.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the .
Kindly share your reflections of Mike on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 4, 2019