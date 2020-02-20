Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
59 Keibel Rd
Whitney Point, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Thayne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Thayne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Thayne Obituary
Michael Thayne

Glen Aubrey - Michael Thayne, 64, of Glen Aubrey, entered into the arms of Jesus and was carried into Heaven on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Donald and Joan (Musa) Thayne, an uncle, Ronald Thayne, father in law, Leslie Holden, and a niece, Stacy Anne Morgan. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ann, loving daughter and son in law, Jill (Chris) Kelly, and his grandchildren, Brandon and Sean, who he adored. He is also survived by his brothers, Brian Thayne, Kevin (Lisa) Thayne, Timothy Thayne, a sister, Donna Thayne, a very special cuz, Ronnie Thayne, his mother in law, Catherine Holden, brother in law, William Holden, sister in law, Nancy (Gary) Bidwell, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Michael was a member of St. Stephen-St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where he served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He also served on Parish Council and the Finance Committee. He had completed Formation for Ministry, a Diocesan program of education and was continuing a vocation to the Permanant Diaconate, to be a Deacon of the Roman Catholic Church, which he loved. He enjoyed the time spent with friends at Bible study, increasing his faith. Michael retired from Broome Developmental Center, and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golfing, camping, hiking with his grandchildren, hunting, and cooking the best spaghetti sauce ever, old cars and trucks. He loved driving his tractor and being outdoors. He also enjoyed the many bonfires with all his friends and family at Camp Thayne North. He loved traveling to the Adirondacks, Lake Placid, Whiteface Lodge, and all the yearly trips to Knobles. He will be sorely missed by all. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to: Christ the King Retreat House, 500 Brookford Rd., Syracuse, NY 13224. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February, 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Church, 59 Keibel Rd., Whitney Point, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main St., Endicott, NY on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -