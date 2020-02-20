|
Michael Thayne
Glen Aubrey - Michael Thayne, 64, of Glen Aubrey, entered into the arms of Jesus and was carried into Heaven on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Donald and Joan (Musa) Thayne, an uncle, Ronald Thayne, father in law, Leslie Holden, and a niece, Stacy Anne Morgan. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ann, loving daughter and son in law, Jill (Chris) Kelly, and his grandchildren, Brandon and Sean, who he adored. He is also survived by his brothers, Brian Thayne, Kevin (Lisa) Thayne, Timothy Thayne, a sister, Donna Thayne, a very special cuz, Ronnie Thayne, his mother in law, Catherine Holden, brother in law, William Holden, sister in law, Nancy (Gary) Bidwell, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Michael was a member of St. Stephen-St. Patrick's Catholic Church, where he served as Lector and Eucharistic Minister. He also served on Parish Council and the Finance Committee. He had completed Formation for Ministry, a Diocesan program of education and was continuing a vocation to the Permanant Diaconate, to be a Deacon of the Roman Catholic Church, which he loved. He enjoyed the time spent with friends at Bible study, increasing his faith. Michael retired from Broome Developmental Center, and was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed golfing, camping, hiking with his grandchildren, hunting, and cooking the best spaghetti sauce ever, old cars and trucks. He loved driving his tractor and being outdoors. He also enjoyed the many bonfires with all his friends and family at Camp Thayne North. He loved traveling to the Adirondacks, Lake Placid, Whiteface Lodge, and all the yearly trips to Knobles. He will be sorely missed by all. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to: Christ the King Retreat House, 500 Brookford Rd., Syracuse, NY 13224. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February, 24, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Patrick's Church, 59 Keibel Rd., Whitney Point, NY. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main St., Endicott, NY on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 1-4 pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020