Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Endwell - Michael W. Bottino has lost a long battle with cancer on September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife of fifty years Connie Ziemba Bottino, his brother Dennis (Amelia) Bottino, his sister Josephine Perricone and sister-in-law Irene Brinsko. He is also survived by a very special niece Emogene (Patrick) Gill from Watkins Glen, a loving niece Kimberly White, a loving nephew Aaron (Veronica) Brinsko both from St Augustine, Fl. Also survived by nephew Dr. Dean (Susan) Bottino and Betsy (Andrew) Arenella both of Boston, Mass., Dr. David (Jamie) Perricone of Rochester,NY, John(Vicki) Perricone of Endwell, Michelle Perricone of Vestal and Karen Kudarauskas (Tom) of Atlanta, GA. He is survived by many great nieces and nephews.

Michael graduated from the University of Colorado and became a commercial Interior Designer. He did a lot of work in IBM and award -winning custom design of McDonald's in the Philadelphia area.

He loved watching college and professional football and college basketball, loved playing golf and especially fishing in his own Zevan Rd. pond and in Arizona.

He will be donating his body to science at Upstate Medical Department of Anatomy in Syracuse, NY.

A celebration of Life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Michael would like you to make a donation to the wonderful Mercy House at 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, New York 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
