Michael W. Lane
Binghamton - Michael W. Lane, 65, of Binghamton, NY passed peacefully on September 23, 2020.
Michael was born on August 9th, 1955 in Nuremberg, Germany. He was born to and survived by William H. Lane and Beverly A. Lane.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sue. His children: Brett Lane, Gregory Lane (Lauren Thomas), Leigh Guyette (Chris) and Lauren Atwater (Jeff Evans). Siblings: Donna Willerton (Tom), Mark Lane (Rebecca), Karen Lane (William Perez). Grandchildren: Christopher, Jordan, Chalice, Samuel, Emery and the light of his life, Amalia Jade. Brothers and Sisters-InLaw: Nick Lasky (Mary Surdey), Diane Phillips (Jim), Carol Lasky and Stephen Lasky. He is also survived by his 12 nieces and nephews.
Michael grew up on the West Side of Binghamton. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1973 where he excelled in baseball. After attending Broome Community College he went on to obtain his certification in Civil and Safety Engineering while working at West Point for Murray Walters Inc. Michael would go on to work for other companies throughout the country before making his way back to Binghamton to work for his father at William H. Lane Inc. After a successful career locally, Michael ventured out on his own to become an accomplished developer. The pinnacle of his career was the construction of trophy office buildings in the Washington, D.C. area. In the midst of his success, Michael always stayed true to his Binghamton roots where he was an advocate for the community and served as a board member for several organizations.
Aside from business, Michael had a passion for golf where he developed long lasting friendships at the Binghamton Country Club, most notably as a member of The Commandos. Some of his proudest moments in life were spent watching his children grow and excel in their pursuits. Describing him as a social person would be an understatement. If there was a good time to be had, Michael was there. He would make his presence well known and was everyone's favorite dance partner. He welcomed a good debate as he was passionate about his beliefs. Most Sundays you would find him at Cortese watching football or Yankee baseball while enjoying a good glass of wine.
Many would agree that nothing mattered more to him than family. He loved being a grandfather and was happiest when his family was all together, whether on vacation or simply at a cookout at home. He always put his family before himself and there was nothing he wouldn't do to ensure their well-being. He was the voice everyone would turn to when in need of guidance or advice. Rarely a decision was made without his words of wisdom. He was a reliable friend. His generosity was unmatched. He was genuine, strong-willed and some might say stubborn. Michael lived for his children and his wife, Sue. His grandkids will always remember him by his one rule, "NO RULES!"
Pallbearers: Mark Lane, Gregory Lane, Jordan Gallagher, Chris Guyette, Jeff Evans and Ray Barnard.
A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Tuesday, September 29th, at 12 noon. The Mass will be offered by Rev. Corey VanKuren and Rev. Timothy Taugher. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Michael's family will receive friends at St. Thomas' Church, Tuesday from 11 a.m until 12 noon. The Mass will be live streamed at tinyurl.com/12w5eun
.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Michael's memory may be made to Mom's House, 770 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790. 607-644-9972.