1/1
Michael W. Lane
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael W. Lane

Binghamton - Michael W. Lane, 65, of Binghamton, NY passed peacefully on September 23, 2020.

Michael was born on August 9th, 1955 in Nuremberg, Germany. He was born to and survived by William H. Lane and Beverly A. Lane.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Sue. His children: Brett Lane, Gregory Lane (Lauren Thomas), Leigh Guyette (Chris) and Lauren Atwater (Jeff Evans). Siblings: Donna Willerton (Tom), Mark Lane (Rebecca), Karen Lane (William Perez). Grandchildren: Christopher, Jordan, Chalice, Samuel, Emery and the light of his life, Amalia Jade. Brothers and Sisters-InLaw: Nick Lasky (Mary Surdey), Diane Phillips (Jim), Carol Lasky and Stephen Lasky. He is also survived by his 12 nieces and nephews.

Michael grew up on the West Side of Binghamton. He graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1973 where he excelled in baseball. After attending Broome Community College he went on to obtain his certification in Civil and Safety Engineering while working at West Point for Murray Walters Inc. Michael would go on to work for other companies throughout the country before making his way back to Binghamton to work for his father at William H. Lane Inc. After a successful career locally, Michael ventured out on his own to become an accomplished developer. The pinnacle of his career was the construction of trophy office buildings in the Washington, D.C. area. In the midst of his success, Michael always stayed true to his Binghamton roots where he was an advocate for the community and served as a board member for several organizations.

Aside from business, Michael had a passion for golf where he developed long lasting friendships at the Binghamton Country Club, most notably as a member of The Commandos. Some of his proudest moments in life were spent watching his children grow and excel in their pursuits. Describing him as a social person would be an understatement. If there was a good time to be had, Michael was there. He would make his presence well known and was everyone's favorite dance partner. He welcomed a good debate as he was passionate about his beliefs. Most Sundays you would find him at Cortese watching football or Yankee baseball while enjoying a good glass of wine.

Many would agree that nothing mattered more to him than family. He loved being a grandfather and was happiest when his family was all together, whether on vacation or simply at a cookout at home. He always put his family before himself and there was nothing he wouldn't do to ensure their well-being. He was the voice everyone would turn to when in need of guidance or advice. Rarely a decision was made without his words of wisdom. He was a reliable friend. His generosity was unmatched. He was genuine, strong-willed and some might say stubborn. Michael lived for his children and his wife, Sue. His grandkids will always remember him by his one rule, "NO RULES!"

Pallbearers: Mark Lane, Gregory Lane, Jordan Gallagher, Chris Guyette, Jeff Evans and Ray Barnard.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Highland Avenue, Binghamton, Tuesday, September 29th, at 12 noon. The Mass will be offered by Rev. Corey VanKuren and Rev. Timothy Taugher. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. Michael's family will receive friends at St. Thomas' Church, Tuesday from 11 a.m until 12 noon. The Mass will be live streamed at tinyurl.com/12w5eun.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Michael's memory may be made to Mom's House, 770 Harry L. Drive, Johnson City, NY 13790. 607-644-9972.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 26 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
September 26, 2020
Bill, Beverly, Sue & the entire Lane Family,

So sorry to read of Mike's passing. Please know that all of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dick & Rosemary Orzel
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved