In Loving Memory of
Michele A. Pilkington
April 6, 2019
Five years have passed since that April Day when God called you and took you home. In our minds, our hearts, and in our prayers you continue to live on as a wife, a mother, a Grammie, and a friend. The warmth, kindness and love that you instilled in each of us remains strong and will live forever.
We love and miss you today and always.
Jim
Jim, Erin, Brooke & Lauren
Craig, Cyndi, Kennedy & Spencer
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 6, 2019