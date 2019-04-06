Resources
April 6, 2019

Five years have passed since that April Day when God called you and took you home. In our minds, our hearts, and in our prayers you continue to live on as a wife, a mother, a Grammie, and a friend. The warmth, kindness and love that you instilled in each of us remains strong and will live forever.

We love and miss you today and always.

Jim

Jim, Erin, Brooke & Lauren

Craig, Cyndi, Kennedy & Spencer
