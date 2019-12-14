Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
her brother Tom's house
1964 - 2019
Michele Marie Casey Obituary
Michele Marie Casey

(4-10-1964-12-11-2019)

With deepest sorrows we announce the passing of Michele on December 11, 2019.

No matter what, you always knew you were loved by Michele. She was always excited to see anyone, which was easily seen on her face. Her blue eyes would get brighter and she would greet you with open arms and a huge smile.

She is predeceased by her parents, Fred & Ruth Casey; sister, Marcia Casey and brothers, Billy and Pete Casey.

Survived by her children Spencer Casey & Brittney Hall; siblings, Carolyn Casey & Dave Hosmer, Dennis & Fernanda Casey, Tom & Lori Casey, Ken Casey & Kristina Kiehle, as well as many nieces & nephews, who she loved dearly.

There will be a celebration of her life at her brother Tom's house from 12-4 on December 21st.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019
