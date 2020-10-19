1/1
Michele (Margie) Steinhauser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michele (Margie) Steinhauser

Endwell - Michele (Margie) Steinhauser, 53 of Endwell, NY, passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 at Mercy House after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Sylvia Margie. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Kurt Steinhauser; two daughters, Sylvia and Sara Steinhauser; two canine companions, Jack and Samantha; also many cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She was a graduate of West Mifflin Pennsylvania Area High School; a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where she earned her BS in Nursing and later completed her Masters at the University of Maryland. She was a former Nurse Educator at The Johns Hopkins University Hospital and the University of South Carolina, Aiken. She was currently a Nursing Professor at the Decker School of Nursing at SUNY Binghamton University and taught clinical at UHS Wilson Hospital. She was an active member of the Church of the Holy Family in Endwell, where she enjoyed volunteering for various events and teaching religious education. Michele was a born leader, was committed to the Nursing profession and truly enjoyed providing training and direction to new nurses, whether it was in clinical procedure or just friendly personal advice. Her students always said she was tough and never allowed for mediocrity, but it was to make them the best nurses they could possibly be. She was an active member of the Pi Lambda Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, Honor Society of Nursing. Regardless of what she was involved in, she always utilized her organizational skills and liked to be in charge to ensure things went smoothly. She served as President of the Greater Binghamton Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association for 5 years, enjoyed being involved in many committees related to fund-raising and was recently the president of the Maine-Endwell Cheerleading Boosters. She was a dedicated wife, dance-Mom, cheer-Mom, Penn State fan, role-model and dear friend to everyone she encountered. More importantly, she absolutely lived for her family and her daughters and nothing in this world was more important to her. She will be forever in our hearts. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, 6:00 PM at The Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 4:30 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM. Burial will be in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
04:30 - 06:00 PM
The Church of the Holy Family
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
06:00 PM
The Church of the Holy Family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved