Michele (Margie) SteinhauserEndwell - Michele (Margie) Steinhauser, 53 of Endwell, NY, passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 at Mercy House after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Sylvia Margie. She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Kurt Steinhauser; two daughters, Sylvia and Sara Steinhauser; two canine companions, Jack and Samantha; also many cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends. She was a graduate of West Mifflin Pennsylvania Area High School; a graduate of Pennsylvania State University where she earned her BS in Nursing and later completed her Masters at the University of Maryland. She was a former Nurse Educator at The Johns Hopkins University Hospital and the University of South Carolina, Aiken. She was currently a Nursing Professor at the Decker School of Nursing at SUNY Binghamton University and taught clinical at UHS Wilson Hospital. She was an active member of the Church of the Holy Family in Endwell, where she enjoyed volunteering for various events and teaching religious education. Michele was a born leader, was committed to the Nursing profession and truly enjoyed providing training and direction to new nurses, whether it was in clinical procedure or just friendly personal advice. Her students always said she was tough and never allowed for mediocrity, but it was to make them the best nurses they could possibly be. She was an active member of the Pi Lambda Chapter of Sigma Theta Tau, Honor Society of Nursing. Regardless of what she was involved in, she always utilized her organizational skills and liked to be in charge to ensure things went smoothly. She served as President of the Greater Binghamton Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association for 5 years, enjoyed being involved in many committees related to fund-raising and was recently the president of the Maine-Endwell Cheerleading Boosters. She was a dedicated wife, dance-Mom, cheer-Mom, Penn State fan, role-model and dear friend to everyone she encountered. More importantly, she absolutely lived for her family and her daughters and nothing in this world was more important to her. She will be forever in our hearts. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, 6:00 PM at The Church of the Holy Family 3600 Phyllis St. Endwell, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 4:30 PM until time of service at 6:00 PM. Burial will be in Pennsylvania at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Mercy House 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY 13760.