Services
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
View Map
Resources
Michelle E. Wiesenmiller, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 14. She was predeceased by her stepfather, Jerry Holt and her sister, Christy Love. She is survived by her mother, Susan Love; father, William Arnold Sr; brothers, William Arnold Jr. and James Love; sister, Kim Holt; partner, Holly West; her three daughters, Sierra Rivera, Aubrey White and Jamie White; and her four grandchildren. Michelle loved and cherished her family. She was florist throughout her career, and she enjoyed her time crafting. Friends of the family may call Saturday from 11:00am to 12:00pm at nichols funeral home, 7323 119th Street, Whitney Point, New York 13862. Services have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich and condolences may be sent to the family at www.Nicholsfuneral.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
