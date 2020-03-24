|
Michelle M. Wood
Johnson City, NY - Michelle M. Wood of Johnson City, NY born on November 19, 1959 passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and Best Friends. She was predeceased by her parents Elbert and Helen Gill and Brother Daniel Gill. She is survived by her loving husband Richard A.Wood,Son Bryan Hazen,Daughter Rebecca Hazen.Sisters Florence Gill,Joan (Art) Tilts,Suzanne (Roy) Dean,Laura Gill,Sally Gill.She is Also survived by her Best Friends Susan Oliver,Brenda (Mark) Harrington.Extended families Raymond (Lisa) Megill,Kelly (Jason) Tesar,Lindsey (Mark) English,Lauren (David) Mancini. Loves of her life were her Grandkids,Elliana,Danika,Brynley,Lorenzo Mancini. Lennox,Rocklin English,Jayna Blabak,Ameira Weeks,Ava,Bryson Hazen.Extended Grandkids Brayden,Kayla Tesar,Jocelyn,Damian Megill,Cierra,Kassidy,Lucas,and many nieces and nephews. Michelle was a graduate of Binghamton High School Former employee of Marcone Supply,Hargo Appliance parts and service. There will be no memorial services because of the Covid -19 virus Pandemic. There will be a Celebration of Life for Michelle announced by the family at a later date. Donations can be made to the . When you see a Hummingbird,think of Michelle and she will never be forgotten.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020