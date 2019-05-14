|
|
Mickie L. Todd
Candor, New York - Mickie Lynn Todd was called home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019. Born September 10th 1945, in Columbus Mississippi to Leslie and Geneva Black; where Mickie was raised with the best of southern traditions. In 1960 Mickie met a young airman Fay Todd, stationed at Columbus Airforce base. He would become the love of her life and together they would begin a journey that would take them around the world, and give them 4 children. Mickie was very involved with the American Legion, always showing a dedication to those who served in the armed forces. When the children grew up, Mickie found a new passion of serving others by becoming a nurse. Fay and Mickie spent their final years in Candor New York enjoying its natural beauty and the warmth of the people. Mickie was proceeded by her Mother and father, and her husband Fay. She leaves behind her dear friend Melissa Murphy, her daughter Tami Bremer-Houk(Randy), her son Scott Todd(Rosemary), and her daughters Sonya Quintana(Ralph), and Susan Filkins. She also leaves behind an array of 47 grandchildren. Mickie will be interred with her Husband Fay Todd at Woodlawn National Cemetery on Thursday, May 16th at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be made to Mickie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 14, 2019