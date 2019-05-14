Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
Resources
More Obituaries for Mickie Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mickie L. Todd

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mickie L. Todd Obituary
Mickie L. Todd

Candor, New York - Mickie Lynn Todd was called home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2019. Born September 10th 1945, in Columbus Mississippi to Leslie and Geneva Black; where Mickie was raised with the best of southern traditions. In 1960 Mickie met a young airman Fay Todd, stationed at Columbus Airforce base. He would become the love of her life and together they would begin a journey that would take them around the world, and give them 4 children. Mickie was very involved with the American Legion, always showing a dedication to those who served in the armed forces. When the children grew up, Mickie found a new passion of serving others by becoming a nurse. Fay and Mickie spent their final years in Candor New York enjoying its natural beauty and the warmth of the people. Mickie was proceeded by her Mother and father, and her husband Fay. She leaves behind her dear friend Melissa Murphy, her daughter Tami Bremer-Houk(Randy), her son Scott Todd(Rosemary), and her daughters Sonya Quintana(Ralph), and Susan Filkins. She also leaves behind an array of 47 grandchildren. Mickie will be interred with her Husband Fay Todd at Woodlawn National Cemetery on Thursday, May 16th at 2:00 pm. Condolences may be made to Mickie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now