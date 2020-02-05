Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Ave
Endicott, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Church
203 Washington Ave.
Endicott, NY
Endicott - Mike Toth, 68 of Endicott, went into the embrace of our loving Lord, Monday, February 3, 2020. Mike was a self-employed and a committed member of the Our Lady of Angels Adoration Chapel. He enjoyed NFL football (esp. the packers), woodworking and yard work. He was a devoted parishioner and usher at St. Ambrose Church, a UEHS graduate and wrestler and loved cowboy boots. He is survived by his mother, Theresa; his siblings, Tom (Nancy), Mary Ellen Uveges (Mike), Roseann, Joe (Leigh), Lisa Cox (Joey), Chris (Angela) and Jim (Melissa); also many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dear friend, Susan Harrick. Special thanks to the Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Care Team and much appreciation to the ladies group of St. Ambrose Church. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Ambrose Church, 203 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Ambrose Food Pantry.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
