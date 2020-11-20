Mildred 'Grace' Brown (Driver) Carmody



Grace Carmody passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Grace is survived by Howard Carmody, her dedicated and loving husband of 62 years; her children James Driver (Nancy); Lynne Grigsby; Gerard Carmody (Angie); Eric Carmody; Sheri (Carmody) Hall (Gary) and Janine (Carmody) Irish; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Grace is predeceased by seven siblings and her loving daughter Mozella (Driver) Clements and son-in-law, James Clements. Her family was the pride of her life. Grace and Howard raised their large family in Binghamton, NY until moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1978. Grace Brown was born in the small, rural town of Hartford, Alabama in 1924. She came to Binghamton, NY as a teenager to attend beauty school. Grace owned, operated and taught in beauty salons for over 45 years. She was a master of her trade. Grace was kind, loving, hard working and admired by her family and friends.



Service Information



Visitation and memorial service will be held Monday, November 23 at Best Funeral Services in Peoria. Visitation hours are 9am-12pm with the memorial service following directly at 12pm. Due to COVID restrictions, please contact the family ahead of time if you plan to attend either the visitation or memorial service.



Contributions



The family wishes to thank all those assisting with her care. Hospice donations in her name can be sent to: Ryan House | Hospice of the Valley, 110 W. Muhammad Ali Way, Phoenix, AZ 85013









