1/1
Mildred â€˜GraceÃ¹ Brown (Driver) Carmody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred 'Grace' Brown (Driver) Carmody

Grace Carmody passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Grace is survived by Howard Carmody, her dedicated and loving husband of 62 years; her children James Driver (Nancy); Lynne Grigsby; Gerard Carmody (Angie); Eric Carmody; Sheri (Carmody) Hall (Gary) and Janine (Carmody) Irish; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Grace is predeceased by seven siblings and her loving daughter Mozella (Driver) Clements and son-in-law, James Clements. Her family was the pride of her life. Grace and Howard raised their large family in Binghamton, NY until moving to Phoenix, AZ in 1978. Grace Brown was born in the small, rural town of Hartford, Alabama in 1924. She came to Binghamton, NY as a teenager to attend beauty school. Grace owned, operated and taught in beauty salons for over 45 years. She was a master of her trade. Grace was kind, loving, hard working and admired by her family and friends.

Service Information

Visitation and memorial service will be held Monday, November 23 at Best Funeral Services in Peoria. Visitation hours are 9am-12pm with the memorial service following directly at 12pm. Due to COVID restrictions, please contact the family ahead of time if you plan to attend either the visitation or memorial service.

Contributions

The family wishes to thank all those assisting with her care. Hospice donations in her name can be sent to: Ryan House | Hospice of the Valley, 110 W. Muhammad Ali Way, Phoenix, AZ 85013




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Best Funeral Services, Inc.
9380 West Peoria Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345
(623) 486-1955
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved