Mildred A. Christian
Windsor - Mildred A. Christian, 92, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Luther & Mildred Arnold; a grandson Kevin Christian; 5 brothers and 2 sisters. She is survived by her loving husband Orrin Christian; 6 children Carol (Don) Colwell, Lois (Rick) Bales, Sandra Shepherd, Mark Christian, James Christian, Brenda (Curt) Underwood; 15 Grandchildren 32 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter; brother H. James (Diane) Arnold; sisters Elsa (Harvey) McFall and Mary Dahn; sisters-in-law Arlene Tingley, Audrey Christian Jewell and Mona Arnold and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Everyone called her "Sis" including her husband because of all the help she gave caring for her siblings and their children. She was a pastor's wife who enjoyed opening her home to everyone. She loved teaching Sunday school, helping in the nursery and babysitting. She loved the Lord God and was a faithful humble servant to the end.
The family will receive friends at the Calvary Baptist Tabernacle Church, 729 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13850 on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 10-11am. A Funeral Service will follow at 11am. Burial will be in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers those wishing kindly consider a donation to Sherman Bible Chapel, c/o Joelle's Cancer Journey, 17 Monument Street, Deposit, NY 13754
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020