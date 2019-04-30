|
|
Mildred Bogdan
Johnson City - Mildred Bogdan 94 fell asleep in the Lord on Friday, April 26, 2019 at James G. Johnston Nursing Facility.
She was predeceased by her husband, George Bogdan in 1991; two sisters Mary Kostyun and Olga Mazileski and a grandson, James Bogdan.
She is survived by three sons, Gregory (Renee) Bogdan of Harrisburg, PA, Damon (Pamela) Bogdan of Apalachin, and Nathan (Nadya) Bogdan of Hoover, AL, four grandchildren, Sarah, Sasha, Jarrad, and Peter James, a great granddaughter, nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. John Ukrainian Orthodox Church. She was a retired registered nurse for the United Methodist Homes, Johnson City.
She loved her family and her church. She enjoyed praying, working in the garden, making ethnic foods and doing pysanki and cross stitch.
A Bright Week Funeral Service will be offered by the Rev. Father Ivan Synevskyy on Thursday 10 am at St. John Ukrainian Orthodox, 1 St. John's Parkway Johnson City. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Rev. Synevskyy will conduct a prayer service 6:30pm Wednesday at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St. Binghamton where the family will receive friends Wednesday 4-7pm.
Flowers are acceptable and memorial contributions may be made to her church.
Kindly share your reflections of Mildred on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019