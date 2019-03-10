|
Mildred F. Vanca (Sasina)
Johnson City - Mildred "Millie" Vanca, of Johnson City, 82, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister went to be with the Lord on March 1, 2019, after an extended illness. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary (Toman) Sasina and brothers-in-law, Gerald "Murph" Hlopko, Gilbert "Gil" Beach, and John Robble, and the love of her life, husband of 51 years George. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and John Griffin of Binghamton; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Heather Vanca of Binghamton; her grandson, Hunter Vanca; sister, Dorothy Robble of Utica, sister and brother-in-law Patty and Jim Enright of Portland, OR; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary and John Leskow of Endwell; Ann Beach of Johnson City; Helen Hlopko of Johnson City; also several loving nieces and nephews; a very special cousin, MaryJane Svercek; a very dear friend, Noreen Zembek; and many friends, too numerous to mention, whom she loved.
Millie grew up in Endicott, graduated from Vestal High School, and retired from Universal Instruments. Millie was a member of SS Cyril and Methodius Church. Whether with family or her many dear friends, volunteering in St. Cyril's food pantry, making holupki, having breakfast with her cousins, lunch with her high school friends, Saturday dinners with Dot, MaryJane, and Noreen, or playing bingo, Millie enjoyed life. Millie will be deeply missed.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Charles Campbell and thank the nurses and staff at Susquehanna Nursing Home for their compassionate care given to Millie during her stay.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14th from 9am - 10am followed by a funeral mass offered by Rev. Msgr. John P. Putano at 10am at SS Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to SS Cyril and Methodius Church, Organ Fund or Food Pantry, 148 Clinton Street Binghamton, NY 13905 or to The Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, New York 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019