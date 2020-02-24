|
Mildred Greenblott
Endwell - Mildred (Millie) Harriet Greenblott (Z"L) of Endwell, New York, passed away unexpectedly at her home on February 18, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Millie was an extremely devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She was adored for her warmth, humor, integrity, kindness, and generosity.
Millie leaves behind her beloved husband of 61 years, Ronald Greenblott; sister, Miriam Markovits; sons, Joseph and Richard; daughters-in-law, Leela and Lori; and grandchildren Hanna, David, and Alex. She will be forever deeply loved and missed. Donations in Millie's memory should be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020