Mildred J. (Millie) Fedin
Mildred J. (Millie) Fedin 92 passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020.
She was predeceased by her husband Alexander (Banj) Fedin and was the last surviving sibling of the Jurik family.
She is survived by three daughters, Michele Goodison of Binghamton; Melanie Hall of Johnson City; and Marissa Fedin of Johnson City; her granddaughter, Erinn (Joseph) Demilio of Binghamton; great grandchildren, Gavin and Marleigh Demilio, and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of St. James Church. Millie was a retired assembler for the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Co.
She loved her family, her dogs and cats, going to hockey games, gambling and travelling. She was a very generous, hard-working person and was known for handing out candy to others.
A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday, September 28, 2020 at St. James Church 149 Main Street, Johnson City at 10am where the family will receive friends from 9-10am at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Frank Floyd and the staff at U.H.S. Endwell for their personal care they gave Millie.
Following her love of pets please contribute in Millie's memory to B.C. Humane Society, 167 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed…