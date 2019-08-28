Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
View Map
Mildred L. Benjamin Obituary
Mildred L Benjamin

Vestal - Mildred L Benjamin,98,of Vestal,passed away Sunday August 25,2019 at Elderwood Nursing Facility in Waverly,NY. She was predeceased by her husband Earl Benjamin Sr,and her 2 sons Earl Benjamin Jr,and Leon H Benjamin. Also her grandson Sean Benjamin. She is survived by her 3 Children Gerald and David Benjamin,and Ellen Hill. 10 Grandchildren,6 Great Grandchildren,and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Sister Helen Duebler. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 1PM from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,765 Main St,Vestal Rev. Chris Benjamin Grandson of Mildred's will officiate. Burial will be in Vestal Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Friday from 11AM until service time at 1PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the 225 N Michigan Ave,Floor 17,Chicago,IL 60601
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
