Mildred S. Williams
Mildred S. Williams, 72, of Lisle, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Archie and Ruth Miller. She is survived by her children, Archie (Tammy) Brace and Dan (Erika) Brace; grandchildren, Nichole Brace(Russell White), Dominic Smith, Samantha Watrous, Gabriel Brace, Veronica Brace, Owen Brace, Keegan Brace and Olivia Brace ; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Connor White; siblings, Beverly "Ruth" Corson, Betty Karpenski, Pamela Miller, Gerald (SaraLee) Miller, James (Janice) Miller and many nieces and nephews. Millie was blessed with the gift of various culinary skills. Many birthdays, graduations and weddings for family and friends were made special with her love of baking and decorating cakes. She was a longtime member of the Christian Fellowship Church in Lisle and was a member of their Sunshine Committee. As Millie was a lover of animals, donations in her memory can be made to Willow's Wings Animal Sanctuary at www.willowswings.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119 Street Whitney Point, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
Mildred S. Williams, 72, of Lisle, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Archie and Ruth Miller. She is survived by her children, Archie (Tammy) Brace and Dan (Erika) Brace; grandchildren, Nichole Brace(Russell White), Dominic Smith, Samantha Watrous, Gabriel Brace, Veronica Brace, Owen Brace, Keegan Brace and Olivia Brace ; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Connor White; siblings, Beverly "Ruth" Corson, Betty Karpenski, Pamela Miller, Gerald (SaraLee) Miller, James (Janice) Miller and many nieces and nephews. Millie was blessed with the gift of various culinary skills. Many birthdays, graduations and weddings for family and friends were made special with her love of baking and decorating cakes. She was a longtime member of the Christian Fellowship Church in Lisle and was a member of their Sunshine Committee. As Millie was a lover of animals, donations in her memory can be made to Willow's Wings Animal Sanctuary at www.willowswings.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119 Street Whitney Point, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2020.