Mildred S. Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred S. Williams

Mildred S. Williams, 72, of Lisle, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Archie and Ruth Miller. She is survived by her children, Archie (Tammy) Brace and Dan (Erika) Brace; grandchildren, Nichole Brace(Russell White), Dominic Smith, Samantha Watrous, Gabriel Brace, Veronica Brace, Owen Brace, Keegan Brace and Olivia Brace ; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Connor White; siblings, Beverly "Ruth" Corson, Betty Karpenski, Pamela Miller, Gerald (SaraLee) Miller, James (Janice) Miller and many nieces and nephews. Millie was blessed with the gift of various culinary skills. Many birthdays, graduations and weddings for family and friends were made special with her love of baking and decorating cakes. She was a longtime member of the Christian Fellowship Church in Lisle and was a member of their Sunshine Committee. As Millie was a lover of animals, donations in her memory can be made to Willow's Wings Animal Sanctuary at www.willowswings.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119 Street Whitney Point, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved