Mildred "Millie" Walters
Mildred "Millie" Walters

Owego - Mildred D. "Millie" Walters, 101, of Owego passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, after a brief illness. Mrs. Walters was predeceased by her parents, James and Fronia Dunham; husband of 62 years, George Walters; brother, Carl Dunham; sister, Doris Dunham. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, John and Monica Walters; daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Thomas Wheatley; three grandchildren, Brian (Jennifer) Walters, Eric Walters, Ashley (Mike) Vaccaro; four great-grandchildren, Emily, Evangeline, Logan, Luca. Millie was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church and a member of their Altar Society and Choir. Millie retired as the executive secretary of Tioga United Way and Chamber of Commerce after 20+ years of service. She enjoyed extensive travel throughout the U.S, England and France. Millie was an avid N.Y. Yankees Fan and enjoyed knitting and reading. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Chris, Deanna and the aides, and the staff of the North Wing 3 at Wilson Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care of Millie. Due to the Covid 19 epidemic, private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Millie's memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 117 Main Street, Owego, NY 13827 or the Tioga County Meals-On-Wheels Program, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Millie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
