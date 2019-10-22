Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Milford A. Ligas


1927 - 2019
Milford A. Ligas

Johnson City - Milford A. Ligas was surrounded by his loving and devoted family when he was called by the Lord on Saturday 10/19/2019. He embraced his faith and his love of God as he prepared for his journey home. He lived a wonderful and full life into his 93rd year. He is predeceased by his beautiful granddaughter Andria and loving son-in-law Bob. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria of 70 years, his 7 children, Diane (Tom) Maloney, David, Mark (Janet), Debra (John) Kelley, Lawrence (Barbara) , Joan Portorsnok, and James (Bridget); 13 grandchildren, Julie (Eric), Josh (Kim), Tess (Kyle), Michael (Nina), Eden, Matthew (Bethany), Andrew, TJ (Victoria), Mark, Bobby, Ali and Jack and Sam (his golfing buddies); 4 great granddaughters, Ava, Cassidy, Ella, and Sophia. Milford had an unparalleled passion for many things in life. Above all, what defined him most was his loving, giving nature that he shared with those around him. The true and devoted passion for his family meant more to him than anything. These passions became woven into the fabric of our family that makes each one of us who we are today. He continuously showed us his love and that example will remain and will last far beyond any of us. He was the center of the Ligas Family Universe around which we all orbited. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 25th at 10:30am at St. James Church, 155 Main St, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at St. James Church from 9:30am until the time of the service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
