Millicent Hayes
Millicent Hayes

Binghamton - Millicent (Mom, Millie, Mimi, Gramma, GG, Aunt Mim) Claire Hayes nee Gibbs died on July 1, 2020. She was 98 years old. Millie was predeceased by her devoted husband Woodrow in 2007, sister Lillian, brothers Donald, Francis and Gerald. She is survived by her children Larry (Elisabeth) Hayes, Cindy (Ron) Nichipor , Jennifer Hayes. Her granddaughters Janna(Sean) Morgan, Melissa Hayes, Kristen(Derek) Seamans, Stephanie (Piero) Lisio, Lara (Peter) Towson, Emily (Jimmy) Garrett; great grandchildren Meghan, Cameron, Ethan, Eli, Caroline, William, Dominic, Alexandra, Matthew, Mariah, Maxwell, Calliope, Luma, Charlotte, Thatcher. Millie enjoyed roller skating in her earlier years, tennis well into her 80's. She was a dedicated homemaker who's recipes and decorating will be remembered by her family and friends. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 1pm at the Fairmount Cemetery, Forksville, PA. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10-11am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc. 428 Main Street Johnson City.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 7 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
JUL
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Fairmount Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
