Services
Osterhoudt-Madden Funeral Home
69-71 Maple Street
Harpursville, NY 13787
(607) 693-1151
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Belden Hill Golf Course
1820 State Route 7
Harpursville, NY
View Map
Resources
Minnie (Zabadal) Altenweg-Whitmarsh


1922 - 2019
Minnie (Zabadal) Altenweg-Whitmarsh Obituary
Minnie (Zabadal) Altenweg-Whitmarsh

Tunnel - Minnie (Zabadal) Altenweg- Whitmarsh, 96 of Tunnel went home to be with the Lord on Sat. November 2, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother, Christine Zabadal, father Michael Zabadal, her first husband Ernest Altenweg, father of her children, her second husband Elmer Whitmarsh, and her first grandchild, Aaron McIntyre. She was born on November 25, 1922. She is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Ernest and wife Dianna Altenweg, of Tunnel, NY, her daughter Christine and husband Noel Fernandez, in Virginia, and her step-son Gary Altenweg of Binghamton, NY. She has several grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. Minnie was a member of the United Methodist Church of Tunnel, NY, and in her later years at North Fenton United Methodist Church. She volunteered during church dinners and church events over the years. Her family would like to thank Willow Point Nursing Home staff for the care she received while she was a resident.

A Celebration of Life with be held on Sun. November 10, 2019 at The Belden Hill Golf Course 1820 State Route 7 Harpursville, NY 13787 from 2 to 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made at: www.omaddenfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
