Minnie Condon
Kirkwood - Minnie (Mastronardi) Condon of Kirkwood 78, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Minnie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph M. Condon as well as her siblings: Joseph J. Mastronardi, Frank Mastronardi Jr. and Shirley (Mastronardi) Aston. Minnie is survived by her children; Cindy & Craig Monroe, Samuel force, Steven & Kelli Force, Christopher & Renee Condon; and her beloved granddaughter Kara Condon. Services will be held at a later date at St. Mary's of the Assumption in Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 8, 2019