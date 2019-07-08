Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Condon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Condon


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie Condon Obituary
Minnie Condon

Kirkwood - Minnie (Mastronardi) Condon of Kirkwood 78, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Minnie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph M. Condon as well as her siblings: Joseph J. Mastronardi, Frank Mastronardi Jr. and Shirley (Mastronardi) Aston. Minnie is survived by her children; Cindy & Craig Monroe, Samuel force, Steven & Kelli Force, Christopher & Renee Condon; and her beloved granddaughter Kara Condon. Services will be held at a later date at St. Mary's of the Assumption in Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now