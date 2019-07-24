|
|
Minnie Condon
Binghamton - Minnie (Mastronardi) Condon of Kirkwood 78, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Minnie was predeceased by her husband, Joseph M. Condon as well as her siblings: Joseph J. Mastronardi, Frank Mastronardi Jr. and Shirley (Mastronardi) Aston. Minnie is survived by her children; Cindy & Craig Monroe, Samuel Force, Steven & Kelli Force, Christopher & Renee Condon; and her beloved granddaughter Kara Condon. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. The family will receive friends at St. Mary's from 8:30 am until the time of service. Burial will be at the convenience of her family at Vestal Hills Memorial park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 24, 2019