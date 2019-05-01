|
|
Minnie P. Brainard
Warren Center - A life well lived is a precious gift, of hope and strength and grace, from someone who has made our world a brighter, better place… Minnie P. Brainard, 93, passed away at her home on April 28, 2019. Minnie was born on September 22, 1925, in Vestal, NY a daughter of the late Alton and Ruth (Worrick) Hillis. On August 27, 1946, she married Albert P. Brainard and they had 58 wonderful years together before his passing on March 3, 2004.
Minnie was fond of the outdoors. She enjoyed working in her garden, hunting during hunting season and cheering for her grandchildren at their baseball games. She also loved cheering on the New York Yankees and never missed their games.
Minnie will be missed by her daughter Marjorie Carr; her son and daughter-in-law Robert and Pat Brainard; her grandchildren: Cheryl (Kevin) Sirwatka, Douglas (Renee) Carr, Daniel (Amanda) Brainard, Andrew (Alison) Brainard; her great-grandchildren: Cooper (Rachel) Sirwatka, Abby and Avery Sirwatka, Declan and Dylan Brainard, Stella, Grace, and Hazel Brainard; her great-great-grandchildren: Lucy and Eloise Holland; her siblings: Lawrence (Ruth) Hillis, Norman Hillis, Norma (Neil) Payne, Margaret Brearley and sister-in-law: Eleanor Hillis. Minnie was predeceased by her husband, Albert Brainard; her parents; her sisters: Frances Kveragas and Betty Wolford; her brother: Donald Hillis and her sister-in-law: Mavis Hillis a brother- in law: James Brearley.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 10 am- 12 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Services and a celebration of her life will follow at 12 pm with Pastor Pete Darling officiating. Interment and prayers of committal will follow at the Warren Center Cemetery directly. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Warren Twp., Fire Dept., PO Box 24, Rome, PA 18837 or the Little Meadows Rescue Squad, PO Box 329, Little Meadows, PA 18830. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 1, 2019