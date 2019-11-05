Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Parkview Inn
145 Front St.
Owego, NY




Mira Beth Kofkin Obituary


Newark Valley - Mira Beth Kofkin, 53, of Newark Valley, passed peacefully from this earthly life on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Her family and friends will miss her keen intellect, her sharp wit, and her grace in the face of adversity. Mira's greatest gift to those who knew her was her ability to accept us without judging. She loved and supported unconditionally. She was passionate about knitting, her furry companions, and Thomas Becket. A scholar of medieval history, Mira graduated from the University of Maryland and University of Kent in Canterbury, England. She loved traveling in England. Mira is survived by her devoted mother Jeanne Fix, her loving family and friends, her coworkers, and her beloved bulldog, Eleanor. Friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, November 9th at 11:30 am at Parkview Inn, 145 Front St. Owego, NY. Please consider a donation to Dickin Memorial Animal Hospital, 2001 E. Main St. Endicott, NY 13760. MacPherson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
