Miriam Elise (Williamson) Hottenstein
formerly Nichols - Miriam went home to the Lord after a life well lived over 98 years, loving and helping her family, church and friends.
Miriam was born on Sept. 11, 1920, in Wellsville, NY. a daughter of Dr. Bemsley and Anna Miriam (Herrmann) Williamson, M.D. and granddaughter of Dr. Martin and Elise (Osthaus) Herrmann, M.D. She passed away on March 3, 2019, at home.
She graduated from Wellsville High School in 1938 and moved to Dushore, PA soon afterward. She married Leland M. Hottenstein in 1942. He predeceased her in 2013. They moved to Nichols, NY in 1946 and to Vestal, NY in 1982.
Miriam was an active member of Nichols United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She served as Sunday School Teacher, Member of Kumjoinus Class, United Methodist Women and served as Trustee and Church Board Member for many years. She was a member of Waverly Star Chapter #9, Order of the Eastern Star for over 70 years.
Miriam is survived by her three sons: Ben and Judy, Erik and Caroline, Omar and daughter Beth and Lester Stockwell III. A daughter, Elise Nellie, deceased in 1952 at 8 months. Grandchildren: Diane Brzozowski, Holly and Jeff Murphy, Victoria and Patrick Forbord, Joshua, Hannah, Elizabeth and Jonathan Hottenstein.
She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Thursday, March 7th from 10 to 11:45 am at the United Methodist Church, Main St., Nichols. An Eastern Star Service will be conducted at 11:45 am. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be at 12 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nichols United Methodist Church at 122 Bliven St., Nichols, NY 13812.
Burial will be in the Nichols Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the Methodist Church. Caring assistance is being provided by the Cooley Family of the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019