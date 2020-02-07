Services
Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home - Montrose
232 South Main St.
Montrose, PA 18801
(570) 278-2750
Miriam Olin
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
200 East Main Street
Endicott, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Presbyterian Church
200 East Main Street
Endicott, IL
Miriam Olin, 64, of Johnson City, NY, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with melanoma. She was born on February 28, 1955 in Binghamton, NY to her mother, Margaret (Bolles) Olin of Montrose, PA, and her late father, James Olin.

She is survived by her sisters Jacqueline (Edward) Balderston, Barbara Olin (Carroll Trainum), Natalie (John) DeLeonardis, and Suzanne (Phillip) Winn, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and fur babies Ziva and Gibbs. She was also predeceased by her fur babies Humphrey and Shelley.

Miriam was a faithful member of Union Presbyterian Church since 1979, serving as a deacon, elder, and on various committees. Her most recent jobs were HealthNow, eni, Lourdes Hospital Emergency Department, and CVS Pharmacy. Miriam was a 1973 graduate of Montrose Area High School. She received Associates Degrees in Business Management and Paralegal from SUNY Broome and her Bachelors in Professional Studies from SUNY Empire State College.

Miriam was known for her love of cats, pandas, and baking skills, especially cinnamon bread.

Miriam's family would like to thank Kathy Lynn, who was Miriam's close friend and caregiver during her illness.

Visitation will be held at 10 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 East Main Street, Endicott, New York 13760, with a memorial service held at 11 am with Rev. Patricia Raube officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, Child Evangelism Fellowship, 5 Chestnut St., Montrose, PA 18801, or Lourdes Hospice, 4102 Old Vestal Rd., Vestal, New York 13850.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
