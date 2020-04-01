|
Miriam Tenney
Vestal - Miriam Tenney, 86, of Vestal, NY, went to be with her Lord on March 31, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Ronald Tenney. Miriam is survived by her son; Robert Tenney, daughter and son-in-law; Nancy and Craig Colas, four grandsons; Brandon (Bethany), Brian (Veronica), Bradley (Christina) and Benjamin (Krista), five great grandchildren, her sister and brother-in-law; Ruth and Robert Clancy, and 3 nephews and their families. In 1962, Miriam and her husband, along with others, helped to start the Shepherd's Camp Program (Brackney, PA) for special needs individuals like her son Bob. Miriam was devoted to her family and especially loved the times she had with her grandchildren. Over the past several years she has enjoyed visiting with friends at the Vestal Senior Center. Although we are unable to have a Memorial Service at this time, she would want you to know her hope was in God and her Savior Jesus Christ. A song which describes this hope is "Yet Not I But Through Christ In Me " by CityAlight. If you wish to donate in her memory, please consider the ministry of Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607. Arrangements are by the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., Johnson City.
