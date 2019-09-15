Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Binghamton, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Binghamton, NY
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Miriam White Duncan Obituary
Miriam White Duncan

Binghamton - Miriam White Duncan passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, after a long illness. Miriam was predeceased by her parents Frank and Margaret White. She is survived by her children Milissa Duncan (Daniel Dener), Joseph Duncan (Debra Go), Thomas Duncan (Joana Watsky), and Amy Duncan, her grandchildren, Michael, Margaret, Hana, and Duncan, her brother Joseph White, nephews and nieces, beloved cousins, and cherished friends.

She lived on the West Side of Binghamton for her entire life and was a devoted lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick's Church. Miriam graduated from St Patrick's Academy and received her bachelor's degree from St. Elizabeth's College. She spent most of her career as a social worker at the YWCA in Binghamton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20 from 9-10 am at St. Patrick's Church in Binghamton. A funeral mass will be offered at 10 am with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Miriam's memory may be made to St. Patrick's Church.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 15, 2019
