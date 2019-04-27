|
|
Misty (Adams) Dempsey
Endicott - Misty (Adams) Dempsey, 37, of Endicott, NY, passed away, April 19, 2019.
She was predeceased by husband, Jason Dempsey, her first love, and loving father to Bailey. Her maternal grandparents, Mary (Robert) Miller and paternal grandfather, Richard E. Adams.
She is survived by daughters, Bailey Dempsey, Aurora Mills; mother Roxann (Kevin) Mancinelli; father Thomas R. "Buck" Adams; brothers, Garrett (Katie) and Gage Adams; paternal grandmother, Doris Adams; maternal grandfather, Royal(Eunice) Hamilton; Tammy and Denver Metzler, mother and father-in-law; Randy Mills, boyfriend and loving father to Aurora.
She is also survived by several aunts, cousins and extended family members that held her close to their heart, along with very close friends which Misty always held in her heart as family.
Misty had an infectious smile, one that instantly brought joy to those around her, making them feel at ease and welcome. Her smile shined
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019