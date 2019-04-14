|
Molly Blake Fischer
Jamesville - Molly Blake Fischer, age 37, of Jamesville, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday morning, April 12, 2019 at Upstate University Hospital.
Molly was born, raised and went to school in Vestal, New York. She obtained her associate degree in nursing at Broome Community College and her bachelor's degree at The Decker School of Nursing at SUNY Binghamton.
She worked at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton in the emergency room, and after moving to Syracuse, worked at Upstate Trauma Center. Molly then graduated summa cum laude from the SUNY Upstate Medical University master's degree program, certifying her as a psychiatric nurse practitioner. She most recently worked in that capacity in the outpatient mental health clinic at Upstate, as well as at her own practice in Jamesville.
Molly had a natural ability to empathize with and relate to people. She comforted many a troubled soul in both her professional and personal life. Molly was a beautiful, bright, funny girl with a big heart, who was well loved by her family, friends, and all those who were naturally drawn to her. She will be sorely missed.
Molly is survived by her parents, William and Deborah Fischer of Fayetteville, NY; her brothers William Jr. of Fayetteville, Peter (Shannon) of Liverpool, NY, Adam (Wendy) of Cromwell, CT; nieces Katie, Claire, and Lucy; nephew Sam; as well as cousins, aunts and uncles. She also leaves behind her best friend, soulmate, and fiancé, Rex Lyons.
There will be a private celebration of Molly's life, to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Syracuse Rescue Mission or Salvation Army.
