Molly Blake Fischer
Jamesville - Molly Blake Fischer, age 37, of Jamesville, NY, died unexpectedly on Friday morning, April 12, 2019, at Upstate University Hospital.
Calling hours will be Friday from 4-7 at Eaton-Tubbs Fayetteville Chapel, 7191 E. Genesee St. Fayetteville. A funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Syracuse Rescue Mission or Salvation Army.
For a guest book, please visit: www.SCHEPPFAMILY.com EATON-TUBBS Fayetteville 315-637-3214
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019