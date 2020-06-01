Mona Shirley Valentine (Pugh) Hurd



Mona Shirley Valentine (Pugh) Hurd, 85, of Port Crane passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with her family at her side. Born and raised in Alberta, Canada, Mona met the love of her life Kris in Hawaii and moved to the United States thereafter.



Mona was a selfless and devoted lady who always put others first. She had a long career working at CASA as a nurse, helping those who needed it most. She was an avid gardener and former member of the Binghamton Garden Club.



She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harry "Kris" Hurd Jr., of Binghamton, and four children: Margarete Hurd-Hlebica, Dawn (Bill) D'Angelo, Krista (Sam) Bigelow, and Kenneth (Lena) Hurd.



Mona cherished spending time with her seven grandchildren: Lisa (Nick) Tuttle, Leann (Dustin) Beagell, Buddy D'Angelo, Michael (Jordan) D'Angelo, Steven (Marisa) Bigelow, Sarah Bigelow, Nicholas Hurd and five great-grandchildren: Jacob and Kate Tuttle, Jemma and Stella D'Angelo, and Charlotte Beagell.



She is survived by her siblings Cecilia (Richard) McIssac, Stephen (Beryl) Pugh, and Richard "Dick" (Darlene) Pugh and predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Victoria Pugh and brother Kenneth "Bud" (Elaine) Pugh of Alberta, Canada.



Mona was immensely loved by her family and many lifelong friends: Ueberall family, Lavin family, Barbara Everling, and adoring caregivers Andrea, Cindy, and Lisa. She will be deeply missed, and her kindness will never be forgotten.



Mona was a devote Catholic and a service for immediate family will be held at St. Francis of Assisi on Wednesday 06/03/2020. Floral arrangements may be sent to Allen Memorial Home 511 E Main St, Endicott, NY 13760.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store